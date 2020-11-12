CID To Probe Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday evening ordered a CID probe into the death of Pratidin Time’s journalist Parag Bhuyan.

Bhuyan, a senior reporter from Kakopathar, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night nearby to his home and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh.

It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light.

Parag Bhuyan was Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Coordinator Jagadish Bhuyan’s younger brother. Jagadish Bhuyan also served as MLA from Sadiya Legislative Assembly, Tinsukia district for two terms and also served as Minister of Tourism during the Prafulla Kumar Mahanta-led government in 1998-2001.

Earlier today, the Tinsukia police seized the vehicle bearing registration number AS 23BC7881 and apprehended the driver James Murah and Handyman/helper Baba Bordoloi. The vehicle is owned by one Ape Ette of Samuguri village under Namsai PS.