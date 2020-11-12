Top StoriesRegional

CID To Probe Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

By Pratidin Bureau
110

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday evening ordered a CID probe into the death of Pratidin Time’s journalist Parag Bhuyan.

Bhuyan, a senior reporter from Kakopathar, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night nearby to his home and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh.

It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Ghy: Sports Shop Gutted In Ulubari

Assam: 202 New COVID Cases, 771 Discharged

COVID-19 Assam: 3 More Deaths Recorded

Parag Bhuyan was Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Coordinator Jagadish Bhuyan’s younger brother. Jagadish Bhuyan also served as MLA from Sadiya Legislative Assembly, Tinsukia district for two terms and also served as Minister of Tourism during the Prafulla Kumar Mahanta-led government in 1998-2001.

Earlier today, the Tinsukia police seized the vehicle bearing registration number AS 23BC7881 and apprehended the driver James Murah and Handyman/helper Baba Bordoloi. The vehicle is owned by one Ape Ette of Samuguri village under Namsai PS.

You might also like
Top Stories

AIIMS Panel Ruled Out Sushant Singh’s Murder, Says It Was Suicide

World

9 climbers dead on Nepal peak

Top Stories

Next 3 Months Decisive For India’s COVID Situation: Health Min

Top Stories

Most Illegal Drugs Come To India From Pak – Survey

National

Phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission to Begin from Oct 29

Regional

Running Car Catches Fire in Zoo Tiniali

Comments
Loading...