CID To Take Aminul Islam into Custody

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Dhing constituency, Nagaon, Aminul Islam will be taken into custody by CID. A team of CID reached Nagaon on Saturday to take Islam in custody.

The Nagaon Session court rejected the bail plea of Islam on Saturday.

The CID has registered a suo moto case against Islam and filed a plea in the court seeking custody of Islam

Islam was sent to 14-day judicial custody on April 8 who was arrested by Nagaon Police on April 6.

He was arrested after an audio clip that went viral, where the AIUDF legislator made “communal remarks” over the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The MLA has confessed in the interrogation that the viral audio clip was made and circulated by him. It was recorded for a particular community and police have recovered the same from his handset. Being an elected representative Aminul Islam has hurt the secular fabric of India, more cases may be registered against him,” The case was filed by one Kapinjal Sarma with Nagaon police station under 877/20 US 120(B)/153A/124A/295A.