CID’s raid at ranger Pankaj Kalita’s house

The CID on Saturday evening conducted a search operation at the residence of forest ranger Pankaj Kalita in Guwahati. The CID conducted the search operation at his residence at Vishal Housing Complex in Maligaon area.

According to reports, Pankaj Kalita absconded from his house prior to the CID team’s visit to the house. The CID conducted the search operation at Kalita’s house in connection with RTI activist Dulal Bora’s case.

It may be mentioned here that Bora was arrested last month for allegedly extorting money from a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI).