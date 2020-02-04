CID’s raid RTI activist Dulal Bora’s house in Guwahati

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
CID’s raid RTI activist Dulal Bora's house in Guwahati
110

The Basistha police, CID and the PWD department in Guwahati raided the house of Assam’s RTI activist Dulal Bora on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Hatigaon police arrested Bora in the allegation of extortion in December 2019.

After the incident, a few government officials have filed cases of extortion against him.

Earlier also police raided at his house and seized lots of properties along with his Ford Endeavour car. Hatigaon police seize several incriminating documents including bank papers from Bora’s house.

Moreover, a few engineers have been taking the measurement of his house due to many doubts regarding permission.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

116 cadets from NE to take part in Delhi R-Day parade

Regional

Tezpur: 2 dead, 2 Injured in Road Accident

National

Firing Underway in J&K, Two Terrorists Killed

Entertainment

Aamrityu wins Special Jury Award at BIFFes

National

Kerala Flood: CBSE to help students get board certificates back

Regional

Prisoner mysteriously dies in Guwahati Jail

Comments
Loading...