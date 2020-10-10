Cinema Halls To Reopen With PM Modi Biopic

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic of the prime minister is set to re-release in cinemas on October 15. The film stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. It will be the first film to hit the theatres post lockdown.

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday gave its green light for reopening of theatres after long pandemic-induced lockdown. A number of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have also been issued in light of the same, which have to be followed by cinema halls before starting their business.

“PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today’s times, as theatres re-open,” said the producer Sandip Singh in an instagram post.

“I’m proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover, due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn’t be watched by many. We’re hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi was initially released in May last year.

The biopic, which was directed by Omung Kumar, didn’t perform well at the box office.