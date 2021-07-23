CISCE To Declare Board Exam Results Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau on July 23, 2021

The CISCE will announce results for classes 10 and 12 on Saturday, board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

“The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm,” Arathoon said.

The board had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah To Begin 2-Day Meghalaya Visit Tomorrow

board examCISCE
Related Posts

IRCTC Launches Special Train From Agartala To Goa For Pilgrims

Maharashtra: 36 Killed in Landslides, 30 Feared Trapped

Amit Shah to Begin 2-Day Meghalaya Visit Tomorrow

Remembering The Legendary Freedom Fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad

Navjot Singh Sidhu Assumes Charge As Punjab Congress Chief

Chirang Police Recovers 42 Assam Children from Sikkim

Rahul Gandhi Calls Pegasus Spyware Treason Committed By Govt