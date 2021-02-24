CIT Kokrajhar Declared As Containment Zone

After two educational institutions being declared as a containment zone in Assam, the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar has now been declared as a containment zone after detection of five new coronavirus cases.

The declaration of containment zone of the institute has come to effect starting from 6 PM on Wednesday.

An official order from the Kokrajhar District Magistrate read that, “It is fell necessary to immediately seal the entire campus of the Institution to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the interest of public health”.

Following the protocols, all entry and exits of public will be restricted. Vehicular movement would be strictly prohibited.

The institute will be place under the containment zone until further orders from the district authorities.