Citing Election Results, Nadda Says People Of Assam Defeated Communalism

BJP National President J P Nadda said that the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections have proved that the people of the state rejected communalism and separatism.

During an executive of Assam BJP, he attacked the Congress party saying that political tourists were not to be seen when second wave of COVID-19 engulfed the country.

“I told during the assembly polls in Assam that Congress leaders are political tourists and will not be visible once elections are over. See now can you find those leaders here when people are battling COVID pandemic. During this time some parties have gone into isolation, some quarantined and others in ICU,” he said.

“There was corruption in every sphere during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, their only mission was the Commission. Congress leaders are only to be seen on twitter and on television,” he added.

He asserted that the people of Assam reposed faith in NDA due to its development work.

He further alleged that Congress party supported the toolkit which he says attacked India’s tea and yoga.

“After this they were expecting people in the country to vote for them. Congress divided the society with the seed of communalism,” he said.

Nadda said Congress talk in different languages while they are in tea estates and when they are their allies Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal is the chief of All India United Democratic Front. Nadda said that the re-elected BJP led Assam government in the last 45 days has done tremendous work. “They are worked for cow protection, unleashed a tirade on the illegal drugs trade. State government has zero tolerance for illegal cattle trade.”

Also Read: DGCA Extends Ban On International Flights Till July 31