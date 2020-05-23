Citing Modi’s instance, Himanta urges everyone to use ‘Gamusa’ as Masks

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Assam government made it compulsory for people to wear masks, failing which they would be fined Rs 500.

Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Finance, Health, and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday has urged the people of the state to use the ‘Gamusa’ as face covers or masks.



Taking to Twitter, the minister said that “Gamusa is the symbol of rich culture & vibrant history of Assam. Hon PM Sri @narendramodi using #Gamusa to cover his face makes us gleam with both happiness & pride. I request people of Assam to also use Gamusa to cover their faces as replacement of mask. #AssamCares”