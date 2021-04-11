Citizens Without Masks Maybe Penalised: Kamrup M Admin

In a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus in Guwahati city, the Kamrup Metro administration is most likely to impose fines for not wearing masks.

As per reports of several media outlets, the deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Biswajit Pegu, has stated in a meeting held on Friday, the authorities are planning to impose penalties for not wearing masks in any public space. Moreover, the deputy commissioner asserted that even failing to wear masks properly will lead to a penalty.

A fine of Rs.500 will be imposed on the offenders for the first time followed by Rs.1000 for the second and subsequent offences.

Notably, there has been a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across Assam especially in Guwahati since the electioneering process of assembly elections came to an end. The counting of votes is yet to take place. It will be held on May 2.

In this connection, On April 6, Kamrup Metro had reported 26 cases, while, it increased up to 145 cases on April 10. Further, with 405 active cases reported on Saturday, the active caseload in the state has touched 1,587.