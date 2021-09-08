City Buses Charging High Fares Without Notification, Transport Dept Silent on the Issue

The bus fare in Assam has been an issue for the commuters as they are confused on the different decisions taken by the state government and the motor transport association.

With the public transport being resumed from September 1, the motor transport association said that they will charge 50% high fare from the passengers while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that no buses will take high fare from the passengers and that they will have to charge the earlier fare from the commuters.

Taking advantage of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city buses in Guwahati are charging high fares from the passengers giving a reason that they are in a loss as only 50% passengers were allowed during the lockdown but the they are taking the same advantage even after the unlock when buses are allowed to carry full passengers.

The transport department when asked as why the concerned department has not taken any action regarding the same, the officials in the DTO office of Kamrup (M) said that it is not in their hands and that the issue of hike in fares have now been under the Commissioner and CM level. “We know that the buses are charging high fares but we can’t do anything as there has been a clash between the government and the motor transport association regarding the increase in fare. We are conducting operation in buses in several places and also impose fine on them but they are least bothered,” the official said.

On the other hand, the city buses are charging high fares without any notification. Moreover, the social distancing norm went for a toss in Guwahati city buses. No social distancing has been maintained by the public.

The government issued SOP with certain guidelines but the government has failed in its implementation process as there is no adequate manpower to look after the implementation process.

ALSO READ: Kamrup: NCB Seizes 65,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrups At Tollgate