City Cab Drivers Stage Protest Against Ola-Uber in Guwahati

The All Guwahati Cab Driver’s Union staged a protest in Chachal of Guwahati on Sunday.

The cab drivers staged the protest in the city today against the higher authority of Ola and Uber.

It has been alleged by the cab drivers that the higher authority have been exploiting them over the years.

The All Guwahati Cab Drivers Union staged the protest at Chachal since the morning where slogans of “Ola-Uber Go Back” were raised by them.

“The Ola-Uber organisation must stop their torture on us. Earlier they promised to cut 20 per cent from our rides and drives but now at the time of pandemic when we are already facing crisis, they are cutting upto 45 per cent,” said a cab driver while protesting.

The cab drivers have also decided that they will not be working under Ola or Uber from August 1 and urged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to pay a heed on the unemployed cab drivers of the city.