City Cops Retrieve Student’s Stolen Documents

The Guwahati police on Wednesday helped a university student retrieve her lost documents making them win hearts among the social media users across Assam.

Pratiksha Hazarika, a Cotton University student, posted a video on social media seeking help to find her wallet, original certificates including academic records and passport and her mobile phone.

Her documents were reportedly stolen from her brother’s vehicle while she was appearing for an entrance examination for Delhi University this afternoon. Furthermore, she would be appearing for another examination tomorrow.

In the video, Hazarika appealed everyone to share her video widely.

In response to her video, the Guwahati police reached out to help her and recovered the documents within six hours and handed over to Hazarika.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted, “A student from Cotton University posted a video in desperation. She had lost her docs (snatched actually!) in Guwahati. …and she has an exam scheduled tomorrow! Her appeal touched many tweeple… including us. We just could not let her down. Result?!?”