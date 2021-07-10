City Police Carries Out 3 Task Force Operations At Guwahati

Guwahati Police carried out sudden checking at Ulubari area of the city on Saturday.

Three operation of the task force has been carried out at the metropolitan city today.

Huge number of vehicles has been captured by the city police today who broke the traffic and covid restrictions.

The Guwahati Police has also made the drivers and riders of vehicles pay fine for the law breaking.

Moreover, the Guwahati Police has ordered the people to stay at home and not come out during the night curfew hours in the city.

The order to stay at home during night curfew hours has been given by the Dispur Circle officer.