City Shops to be Open from 12 noon: Kamrup (M) DC

Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has requested all Business Owners/ Shop Keepers (except essential commodities/Pharmacy) not to open their business establishments on Monday, May 4th till 12 noon.

The DC will meet various organisations today and only then announce the opening of shops officially.

Earlier today, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that all standalone shops have been allowed to open during the extended lockdown period starting from May 4.

However, in areas such as GS Road, Fancy Bazaar, and Ganeshguri where there are numerous shops adjacent to each other, one-third of the shops will be allowed to open each day.