City Shops To Remain Open Twice a Week

The city shops will remain open twice a week. This has been decided on Monday in a meeting chaired Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner along with the business establishment owners’ association.

In a meeting held with the Guwahati’s business association, the DC said that the owners’ will decide as to how they will open the shops but it should be kept in mind that every shop should open only twice a week.

He also said that all the shops will remain closed on Sunday and if any shop would violate any rules the owners will be responsible.

The DC further stated that all the markets under GMC will remain closed until further notice.

On Sunday, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed that during the third phase of lockdown starting today until May 17, one-third shops could be opened and if one shop is open then the next two shops will remain close.

Following the instruction of the state government, DC called for a meeting with the business establishment association.