City to get bus stops at every 750 metres

The distance between city bus stops will be decreased to 750 metres. The Kamrup (Metro) district administration is planning to reduce the distance between city bus stops.

Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu said that the distance between two city bus stops will be decreased to 750 metres as per the Gauhati High Court directive, adding that it will decrease the unauthorised halting of city buses to pick up passengers in the city.

Pegu strictly asked all the officials concerned and representatives of transport associations to ensure implementation of recently formulated ‘time card’ system in every city bus plying in and around the city. The DC asserted that all city buses have to follow the routes as formulated by the RTA in collaboration with the police administration and other departments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ranjan Bhuyan said that the traffic congestion problem would decrease a lot if every city bus starts following all the rules and regulations formulated by the administration. In this connection, Bhuyan sought cooperation from all sections.