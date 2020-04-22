Civil Aviation Ministry Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the employees of the Civil Aviation Ministry tested positive for COVID-19, announced a source of the ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry, in a tweet, stated that the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had attended the office on April 15.

The ministry has asked all those who had come in contact with the coronavirus positive employee to go into self-isolation.

In its tweet, the Ministry wrote, “An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution.”

Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, said the ministry stands by its employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 and assured all possible support.

Puri announced this in a tweet and wrote, “We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery.”