Civil Services Prelims To Be Held On June 27: UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday has announced the conduct of the Civil Services preliminary exam on June 27 this year.

In an official statement from UPSC read, “CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) shall be conducted as per already declared schedule on 27.06.2021. Detailed Notifications for CSE-2021 and IFoSE-2021 shall be published in due course.”

The candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in