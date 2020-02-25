Civil War like situation in Delhi, 5 killed

A civil war-like situation marred the state visit of Donald Trump as five-person, including a cop, was killed at New Delhi as Pro and Anti CAA supporters took the streets at Northeast of Delhi and virtually fought with police leaving at least 50 other people were injured.

The clashes on Monday have led to the death of five people and several have been injured. Four deaths were reported earlier on Monday, however, one later died at night in the hospital.

Muslim localities are burning in Delhi.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Gokalpuri.

Visuals from the violence-affected areas in Delhi resembled mini battlefields as clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned ugly. Many vehicles, shops and houses were burnt down during the clashes. In fact, a petrol pump was also torched by agitators in Bhajanpura area.

Prayers for the well being of DCP Amit Sharma & 50 other police personnel's who are seriously injured in today's attack in Delhi.

Stones, pieces of bricks and glass shards lay strewn on road and plumes of smoke billowed from houses, shops and vehicles which were torched by mobs in northeast Delhi.

In a viral video, a protestor brandishing a gun walked up to a Delhi Police personnel. He then walked away and fired a few rounds in the air. He was identified.

I have been dreaming of a #NewIndia and I get #NewSyria in my own country.

Police tried to control the situation by firing tear gas shells at protesters but ultimately resorted to lathicharge as clashes worsened over CAA in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khuriji Khas and Bhajanpura.

At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, sources said.

In the aftermath of the violence, government sources alleged that violence in the national capital was “orchestrated” by some for publicity as it coincides with Trump’s visit to Delhi.

Protests against #CAA_NRC_NPR will go on.

The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.