CJI Bobde Visits Kamakhya Temple

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde who is in Guwahati for attending an event on protection of wildlife for judicial officers of Assam, visited Kamakhya Temple here on Sunday.

The CJI visited the Shakti Peeth of the temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess Kamakhya. As per reports, the CJI carried out all the rituals.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice delivered the valedictory lecture at an orientation programme organised by the Gauhati High Court, Judicial Academy, Assam, and World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-India on Saturday evening.



During his stay here, Chief Justice SA Bobde would also be visiting Kaziranga National Park.