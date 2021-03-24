NationalTop Stories

CJI SA Bobde Recommends NV Ramana as Successor

By Pratidin Bureau
21

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana’s name has been recommended by Justice SA Bobde as his successor to the union government. Ramana will be the 48th CJI as per convention.

CJI Bobde also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law in this regard.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had written a letter to CJI Bobde to recommend his successor.

Related News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut for First Time in Over a Year

AASU’s Protests Won’t Harm BJP: Himanta

RSS Leader Gauri Shankar Chakraborty Passes Away

“If CAA Implemented, Other States Will Also Have To Take The…

As per the convention, a CJI is required to formally send in a request to this effect at least a month prior to demitting office.

CJI Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

If Justice Ramana’s name is approved as the next CJI, he will have a one-year-and-four-month term to serve till August 26, 2022.

You might also like
Top Stories

GRP Seizes 29 Stolen bikes

Entertainment

Actor Kartik Aaryan Tests COVID-19+ve

Regional

Guwahati once again reels under artificial floods

Technology

Chandrayaan-2 moves closer to moon

World

18 Dead In Myanmar Coup: UN Human Rights Office

Top Stories

Congress Announces Observers For State Polls

Comments
Loading...