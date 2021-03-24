CJI SA Bobde Recommends NV Ramana as Successor

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana’s name has been recommended by Justice SA Bobde as his successor to the union government. Ramana will be the 48th CJI as per convention.

CJI Bobde also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law in this regard.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had written a letter to CJI Bobde to recommend his successor.

As per the convention, a CJI is required to formally send in a request to this effect at least a month prior to demitting office.

CJI Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

If Justice Ramana’s name is approved as the next CJI, he will have a one-year-and-four-month term to serve till August 26, 2022.