CJM Dibrugarh makes ‘Assamese’ mandatory in office

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the speculations about the fate of ‘Assamese language’ in the state on the sidelines of the state-wide vigorous opposition to the Centre move on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA),  the office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dibrugarh has urged its employees to use the Assamese language for all the official works including in petition/application, official notes, etc. in compliance with the Assam official language act.

The government of Assam, under the then Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha proposed the Assamese Official Language Bill in the Assembly on October 10, 1960. The Bill provided for two official languages- Assamese and for an interim period, English. It was passed on October 24, 1960.

