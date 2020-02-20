Clash between AASU and BJP workers at Chabua

A clash erupted between the supporters of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Chabua on Thursday afternoon. The vehicles of MLA Binod Hazarika’s convoy attempted to run over the AASU protesters.

According to reports, an AASU member sustained injuries during the incident. He was immediately admitted to a hospital.

The vehicles of BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass also attempted to run over the AASU protesters, who were waving black flags at him. Later, the AASU members burnt the effigies of Ranjeet Dass.