Clashes Erupt Between AJYCP, Cops Amid Anti-CAA Protests

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid state wide protests against CAA and ILP organised by Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), a clash erupted between the party members and police during a candle light protest march from Bir Lachit Udyan to Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

A similar incident was reported in Biswanath district as well where clashes broke out between the demonstrators and the police force.

In order to control the hostile situation, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops were deployed at the site of the incident in Guwahati.

Reports of any protesters being detained or arrested is yet to be ascertained.

AJYCP members have claimed until the Central government revokes the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, agitation across the state will continue.

Protests were also carried out in Sonari and other parts of Charaideo.

