Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that HSLC and HS examinations under SEBA and AHSEC will be conducted as soon as the Covid situation across the state gets better.

The minister asserted that the call for scheduling the examinations will be taken once there is a sharp decline in the Covid cases of the state and under no circumstances will Class 10 and 12 exams be scrapped.

In this regard, Mr. Pegu also said that he is hopeful by June 15 the Covid situation will be stabilized.

Also Read: Another Earthquake Hits Tezpur Within 20 Hours

Further, the education minister said that students will be informed about the date sheet at least 15 days prior to the examination.

In addition, Mr. Pegu also said that the examinations will be conducted in an offline mode.

He said that the question paper’s format may change but the exams will not be conducted in an online mode.

The minister also said that admission to Standard 11 for CBSE passed out students has been restricted as State Education Board of Assam and Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council is yet to conduct the examinations.

The class 10 and 12 exams scheduled to be held from May 11 were deferred due to the prevailing devastating situation in the state.

However, it may be mentioned that there has been a dip in Covid cases over the last two weeks and the case positivity rate of the state is below 5 per cent with an active caseload of 52, 448.

Also Read: Two More Covid Auto Ambulances Launched In Guwahati