Clause 6 of Assam Accord Dividing Assam – AIUDF

By Pratidin Bureau
 The government is trying to create divisions among the people of Assam through Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

This was suggested today by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam in a press meet of the political party held in Hatigaon.

It was further observed by the MLA that the Centre has started a new drama in the name of Clause 6.

Questioning the criteria of determining as to who fits into the definition of an indigenous person of Assam, he questioned what would happen to the people who came to the state after 1951.

He further questioned whether there was an attempt being made to divide Assam into three parts, and create turmoil in the state.

The MLA also said that his party is ready to befriend all other political parties to remove BJP from power.

