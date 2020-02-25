Clause 6 Panel Arrives in Brahmaputra guest house

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with the full cabinet will receive the recommendation of High-Level Committee (HLC) on Clause 6 of Assam Accord on Tuesday.

Before that, the committee held a special meeting at the residence former Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sarma, this morning.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders will boycott the function convened by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The committee was formed in July 2019 and given six months to submit its report. The deadline was later extended by one month.

The Committee was given the task to examine the effectiveness of actions since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The Committee was asked to hold discussions with all the stakeholders and assess the required quantum of reservation of seats in the Assam Legislative Assembly and the local bodies for the Assamese people.

The Committee was also asked to assess the requirement of measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam, the quantum of reservation in employment under Government of Assam and other measures to protect, preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people.