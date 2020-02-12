‘Clause 6’ panel likely to submit final report Tomorrow

The high-level committee on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has finalised its report and it will be submitted to the Centre before February 15.

Retd. Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, Chairman of the committee has reached New Delhi on Wednesday. The panel is expected to submit its report to the government on Thursday (Feb 13). However, the committee refused to divulge the contents of the report but it was learnt 1951 has been suggested as the base year to define the term “Assamese”.

The committee was mandated with a task which has been completed within the stipulated time-frame, although a month’s extension was given which was to expire on February 15.

The state government is waiting for the panel’s report to counter protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which have engulfed Upper Assam. The protestors fear that those who will be granted citizenship under this law will flood these areas.