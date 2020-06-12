Clause 6 Panel Member Asks ‘Report status’

Nilay Dutta, a member of the high-powered committee on clause 6 of Assam Accord expressed his dissatisfaction with the alleged negligence shown by the state and central governments in regard to the implementation of Clause 6.

Taking to twitter Dutta said, ‘I was a part of Clause 6 Committee on Assam Accord for constitutional safeguard for people of Assam. We took it very seriously and we submitted our reports. So what happened @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa? As Justice Sarma says “GBKKT”.Galu Balu Kholakotir Taal.

Earlier, in a tweet, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for constituting a high-powered committee to inquire into Tinsukia’s Baghjan oil field leakage and explosion.

“It shall certainly douse the fire of fear that has gripped people, already stressed due to COVID-19”, Sarma added.

The 13-member panel set up to study the implementation of the Assam Accord’s Clause 6, which relates to the protection of the Assamese identity, submitted a 170-page report in a sealed cover to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord provides constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to the heritage and cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people.