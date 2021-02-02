Clause 6 Panel Report Still “Under Examination” Of Assam Govt

In a shocking development in the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord panel report, the Home Ministry said in the parliament on Tuesday that the assessment of the report by the state government is still underway and the centre is yet to receive it.

In response to questions raised by Congress MPs Abdul Khaleque and Pradyut Bordoloi, Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha, “A high level committee was constituted to examine the effectiveness of the steps taken since 1985 and required to be taken for the implementation of clause 6 of the Assam Accord. As informed by the state government, the committee held 36 meetings. The committee submitted its report to the state government. The recommendations are under examination of the state government”.

A high level committee headed by retired judge of Gauhati high court, Biplab Kumar Sharma submitted the tabled report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25 last year.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord grants constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese community, however, failure of its implementation has always been a concerning issue in the state as raised by all regional forces.