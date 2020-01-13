Top StoriesRegional

Clause 6 panel to meet Amit Shah Today

By Pratidin Bureau
File image
218

The high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recommend measures for the implementation of Clause 6 (Assam Accord) is likely to submit a preliminary report of its work to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when they meet him on Monday morning.

The committee was earlier expected to meet the Union Home Minister late on Sunday evening. Shah is out of Delhi but scheduled to return to the capital later in the evening.

Meanwhile, AASU leaders have decided not to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord slated for Monday in New Delhi.

Three AASU leaders – adviser-in-chief Samujjal Bhattacharya, President Dipanko Kumar Nath and General secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi – are members of the high-level committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accord.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Muslim man did the last rites of a Hindu

National

Loan Waiver for 16 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh

National

15 Killed in J&K After Bus Falls Into Gorge

Regional

Rains devastate Rajmukut theatre in Teok

Regional

Rainfall, landslides disrupt life in Arunachal Pradesh

Entertainment

Aamrityu wins Special Jury Award at BIFFes

Comments
Loading...