Clause 6 panel to meet Amit Shah Today

The high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recommend measures for the implementation of Clause 6 (Assam Accord) is likely to submit a preliminary report of its work to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when they meet him on Monday morning.

The committee was earlier expected to meet the Union Home Minister late on Sunday evening. Shah is out of Delhi but scheduled to return to the capital later in the evening.

Meanwhile, AASU leaders have decided not to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord slated for Monday in New Delhi.

Three AASU leaders – adviser-in-chief Samujjal Bhattacharya, President Dipanko Kumar Nath and General secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi – are members of the high-level committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accord.