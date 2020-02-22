‘Clause 6’ Panel to Submit Report to CM on Feb 25: HBS

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the high-powered panel formed to give recommendations to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord shall submit its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25 next.

Alerting the media to this development during a presser held here today, the Finance Minister said that all the members of the committee will be present and they will hand over the report will be submitted to the CM in the presence of all members of the Assam Cabinet.

“At 12 pm on February 25, the report will be submitted to the Assam CM and the Committee’s handling of the report will be held in the presence of all Cabinet members, and we will relay it to New Delhi”, Sarma said.

“Then, the Assam Government will submit the report to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah”, Sarma added. The Minister further added that Shah, after perusing the contents of the panel’s report, will hold discussions with the panel if need be. If not, Clause 6 will be implemented based on the high-powered panel’s recommendations.

A 14-member committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which provides for safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people, has reportedly readied its list of recommendations, to be submitted to the Centre for implementation of the Clause 6.