Clause VI Com last meeting held

The Clause VI Committee, set up by MHA to give constitutional safeguards to indigenous people of Assam had its last meeting today.

The meeting was presided by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma. Joint secretaries of the Home Ministry, Satyendra Garg was also presented in the meeting.

It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Clause VI committee to submit a report by January 31 and was later extended to February 15.

The committee is expected not only to define the indigenous people but also define the number of seats of the Assam Assembly and local bodies to be reserved for indigenous people but also will define the land reserved for the indigenous people.

Sometime before February 15, the Committee will formally hand over the report to the Home Minister and then the same would be examined by the law ministry and most likely there will be signing of an agreement with the ULFA based on that committee report.