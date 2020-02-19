Clause VI committee ‘sent’ final report

The high powered Clause VI committee of the Assam Accord, which is supposed to define ‘Assamese’ and fix the quantum of reservation for Assamese in Assembly and jobs, had to ‘send ‘ final report to Chief Secretary, Assam after finding no taker in the Ministry of Home Affairs.



This morning an enraged Chairman of the Committee Justice Biplab Sharma arranged a ‘messenger” and send it to the office of CS for onward submission in the MHA, which had notified the committee.



This is a developing story. However, as the story broke and created a storm, an emergent meeting of the Committee was called for at 3 p.m as the Government is trying to salvage the situation.



Some members of the committee have a reservation of ‘sending ‘ the report through messenger. According to the latest report, the messenger is awaiting the outcome of the 3 p.m meeting as some members are frantically trying to contact Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

This is noteworthy that Clause VI committee was announced in the Parliament and was constituted with much hype. It completed the report on February 10 and the member signed it and since then it was waiting for submission.



“We had sent three letters to the MHA as there was no response, we sent the report to the office of Chief Secretary as it was the nodal department which had helped to prepare the report,” said Chairman of the Committee Justice Bipab Sharma.



Others members are equally enraged and felt humiliated as neither Union home Minister or Assam Chief Minister or even the Union Home Secretary showed some courtesy to receive the report which was billed as ‘saviour of Assamese’ in the backdrop against the CAA protest in Assam



The feeling was also echoed amongst the members. “There may be a difference of opinion in regards to content but at least has the decency to accept it,” said a senior member of the Committee.