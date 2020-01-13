Clause VI Committee To Submit Report By January

The meeting of the high-powered committee for implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah held at New Delhi has come to an end.

Retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, Chairman of the Committee told media persons that the home minister has given some advice on Clause VI. On January 16, the entire committee will hold a meeting and will decide on the advice of the Centre.

It has come to know from the statement of Sarma that the committee has not been able to give the exact number of the Assamese.

While asked by reporters regarding the number of Assamese, Sarma said that there is no problem and we all know that who is Assamese. Moreover, Sarma clearly mentioned that in the Assam Accord, the Assamese word is mentioned rather than the indigenous.

While asked whether 1971 will be taken as the base year to identify the number of Assamese, Sarma said that there is a need for discussion on the issue. He said, “The year 1971 is the base year to identify the foreigners. Therefore, a discussion is necessary whether 1971 will be taken as the base year to identify the number of Assamese.”

He further stated that the implementation of Clause VI and to submit the report is also the responsibility of the government.

However, the validity of the committee will come to an end on January 15.