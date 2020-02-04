Clause VI panel to submit report by Feb 15

The high-level committee for the implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord is likely to submit its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs within February 15. Committee chairman Biplab Sarma informed Pratidin Time that they will submit the report before February 15.

The committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord will suggest constitutional safeguards, among other steps, to protect the identity and heritage of the Assamese people. Clause VI provides for constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Clause VI committee to submit a report in a meeting held on January 13. However, the committee was given a month extension to submit its report.

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the committee has been given an additional month to submit its report, from six months earlier to seven months now.