Clause VI to be Implemented by Sonowal Govt: Patowary

Assam Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday blamed the Centre during the Congress regime for not being implementing the Assam Accord for 34 years.

He said that the state government was also helpless in this regard. “Now the Sarbananda Sonowal government emphasized on the implementation of the Assam Accord and that the government has moved forward to implement Clause VI of the Accord,” said Patowary while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today.

He said that Clause VI will safeguard the culture, land, and dignity of the state.

Blaming the earlier government, Patowary said that both the central and state government has failed to carry forward the economy of Assam adding that the agitations have hampered the unemployed. “There are 22 lakhs unemployed in the state in today’s date. We have got many commissions through the world investment fair. A memorandum of understanding has also been signed for the commission of a total of 79000 crore rupees. Till date, Assam has received a record of 64930.4 crore rupees commission,” the minister said.

He further stated that the Centre has allocated a fund of Rs. 4600 crores to BCPL. He also said that there are 6 lakhs jobs in the plastic industry across the country.

ONGC will search for oil and gas in 100 places for which they will invest Rs. 37000 crore and NRL will invest Rs. 200 crore.

The minister also informed that the NRL will also invest Rs. 22500 crore for new refinery adding that a sum of Rs. 9265 crore has also been released for the Indradhanu scheme adding that these are the scopes for the unemployed.