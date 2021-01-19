Clear Win For BJP In Upcoming Assam Polls: C-Voter Survey

According to the ABP C-Voter survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to return to power with majority seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.

While the NDA is predicted to win 73-81 seats (43%), United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on the other hand is projected to win 36-44 seats (35%), 5-9 seats for All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and 0-4 for others.

Allied with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional parties like the United People’s Party Liberal and the Gana Suraksha Party, the NDA is slated to secure its foothold in the state once again, the survey predicted.

The NDA had won 86 seats in the last Assembly elections held in 2016. This year, the UPA will gain 14 seats while the AIUDF will lose six seats, the survey further stated.

The single largest party, BJP, has 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and BPF have 14 and 12 respectively. The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs and AIUDF has 14 members.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in April-May 2021.