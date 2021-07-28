Cloudburst In J&K, Himachal; Over 40 Missing

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

Over 30 people have gone missing after a cloudburst hit in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Wednesday.

Rescue teams were dispatched soon after to recover the missing persons and further details are awaited.

The Jammu region has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the past few days. Authorities have asked people living near water bodies and slide-prone areas to stay alert due to the same.

“The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas,” the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti also witnessed a cloudburst which triggered flash floods, leading to 10 persons being missing.

The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul around 8pm on Tuesday.

The flash floods washed away two tents of labourers and also a private JCB. A 19-year old labourer was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, state police and the ITBP teams were dispatched for searching the missing people but a heavy flow of water hampered the search operation on Tuesday night.

Search operations resumed today morning.