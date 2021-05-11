Top StoriesNational

Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, Massive Damage Reported

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source - ANI
87

In an unprecedented incident, a cloudburst occurred in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag damaging several houses and shops in the vicinity.

According to ANI, no casualties have been reported so far. SDRF teams are currently enroute towards the incident site.

Also Read: Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Related News

CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key…

Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam

26 COVID Patients Dead At Goa Hospital, Oxygen Shortage…

CM Sarma Reviews Covid Situation In Assam

The cloudburst hit at around 5 pm and damaged several properties in the area. As the establishments were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one was injured.

Notably, this comes months after a glacier burst, which triggered flash floods, killed over 200 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

Also Read: Russia: 11 Killed In School Shooting, Several Injured
You might also like
Top Stories

Anti Malaria drug answer for COVID-19

World

The underwear led to the death of Baghdadi

Regional

Laden tranquilized: Parimal seeks credit

Top Stories

Farmers To Take Out Rally Pan-India With 40 Lakhs Tractors

National

India observes surgical strike day

Regional

Ghatowar denies interest in joining BJP

Comments
Loading...