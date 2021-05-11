Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, Massive Damage Reported

In an unprecedented incident, a cloudburst occurred in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag damaging several houses and shops in the vicinity.

According to ANI, no casualties have been reported so far. SDRF teams are currently enroute towards the incident site.

The cloudburst hit at around 5 pm and damaged several properties in the area. As the establishments were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one was injured.

Notably, this comes months after a glacier burst, which triggered flash floods, killed over 200 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.