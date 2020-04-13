CM appeals people to light earthen lamps on 14th April

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday appealed to the people to light an earthen lamp on 14th April at 6 pm on their courtyard. As part of their Bihu celebration, the CM asked the people to light an earthen lamp and pray to God to dispel the darkness and empower people to fight against Coronavirus.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal addressed the media after reviewing #COVID19 situation in Baksa district and appealed to all to light a lamp at 6 PM on the Assamese New Year to show solidarity to the fight against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/6BSufbxtGw — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 13, 2020

His appeal came after his visit to Baksa district on Monday. He directed the district administration to take effective measures to stop movement across the Indo-Bhutan border in the district and to enforce the lockdown completely to break the chain of transmission in the district.

It may be mentioned here that out the total 30 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10. There are 29 active cases in the State as of now.