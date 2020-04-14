CM appeals people to maintain the lockdown extension

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday appreciated the people of Assam for observing 21-day national lockdown call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the first day of Assamese New Year and Rongali Bihu, the CM also urged the people to follow the lockdown extension call given by PM Modi till 3rd May. He hoped that the spread of COVID-19 can be totally controlled during this lockdown extension period.

On PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call, let us together be more determined to fight #COVID2019.



Follow #Lockdown rules till May 3 without any compromise.



Stay Indoors

Stay Safe#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/SsKsPUJk1a — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 14, 2020

Addressing the media in his residence in Dibrugarh, the CM further appeal to the people of Assam to light an earthen lamp at 6 PM today in their households to wish for good times and for showing the resolve to fight the virus in unison.

Heartfelt greetings on the beloved occasion of Rongali Bihu.



As we mark the beginning of Assamese New Year, my humble request to all of you – #LightaDiya at your doorstep at 6 PM in the evening and let this be our united stand against #COVID19.#HappyRongaliBihu — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 14, 2020

The CM appreciated the resilience and discipline of Assam’s people against COVID-19 and urged them not to take the lockdown measures lightly. He, however, warned that any negligence to maintain lockdown would seriously impact the government’s efforts to prevent the outbreak and break the chain of spread.