CM denies Corona decisions

The Chief Minister office today came out strongly to deny a series of decision purportedly announced by him which are doing the rounds in the Social Media.

There has been WhatsApp message in the name of Chief Minister’s press conference are doing the round and that created panic.

Therese was a series of interesting decisions purportedly Assam Government had taken including lockdown.

We have noticed that this WhatsApp message is being circulated, which is completely baseless. We will let everyone know if the Govt takes any such decisions. Request everyone not to panic in our fight against #COVID19outbreak . pic.twitter.com/Lphe1B1B15 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 23, 2020

But that has been denied by the Chief Minister’s office. Chief Minister and Health MinisterDr Hiamnta Biswa Sharma meeting 5 p.m to take a call whether to announce the complete lockdown or not.

Dr Sharma is addressing a news conference at 5 p.m today to announce the measures being taken in Assam.