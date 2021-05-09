CM-Designate HBS Meets Guv To Stake Claim For Govt Formation

Assam CM-Designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening visited Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and met Governor Jagdish Mukhi to form a government in the state.

He was accompanied by incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal and other alliance leaders including AGP chief Atul Bora and UPPL chief Pramod Boro.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass were also present among other leaders.

Earlier today, outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow (Monday) at Guwahati’s Kalakshetra. Along with Sarma, several other MLAs will be inducted as cabinet ministers during the ceremony.