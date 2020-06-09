CM directs I&C Minister to visit Baghjan; Calls Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to immediately visit Baghjan and take stock of the situation.

Apart from his earlier telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister this evening also held a video conference with the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, officers of the Petroleum Ministry and the foreign experts who came from Singapore and took stock of the ground situation.

Sonowal while expressing his apprehension on the impact of the fire on the environment and people living in the fringe areas, stressed on the need of putting out the fire at the earliest to ensure a conducive living condition for the people.

Dharmendra Pradhan apprised the Chief Minister of all the steps and technological interventions being made in synergistic way by all the stakeholders in putting the situation under control. He also informed that even air force has been kept on standby to deal with exigencies.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Sonowal also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation.