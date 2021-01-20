CM Distributed Financial Aids To Surrendered NDFB Cadres

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal distributed financial grant of rupees 4 lakh to 1279 surrendered members of militant organization National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at an event held in Guwahati, a year after they laid down their arms.

“I applaud their decision to return to the mainstream & believe that this grant will lead them to contribute further towards growth of Assam,” CM Sonowal tweeted.

Sonowal urged the surrendered members of the militant organization to make a fresh start in life. He also called on them to utilize the financial aids judiciously. “Apart from taking advantage of various government schemes, take bank loans for agriculture, livestock farming, setting small industries”, Sonowal added.

Sonowal also remarked that historic BTR Accord generated a lot of hope among the people of Assam. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing the peace agreement to fulfillment.