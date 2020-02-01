CM distributes revolving fund to SHGs

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially launched distribution of revolving funds amounting to Rs. 30 crore to around 20,000 women SHGs under Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni in the State today at the Veterinary College playground at Khanapara in Guwahati today.

The revolving fund distribution ceremony was organized by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission under P&RD department at the presence of Minister of State (independent) for P&RD department Naba Kumar Doley, Minister of State (independent) for Revenue & DM Jogen Mohan, MLAs Atul Bora, Angoorlata Deka, Suman Haripriya and Nabanita Handique.

While Principal Secretary of P&RD department Dr. JB Ekka delivered the welcome address, the Mahila Samaroh was also attended by Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, noted social worker Phanindra Nath Sarma, chairman of DNP Limited Rupam Goswami, vice chairman of ATDCL Nabadeep Kalita, MD ASRLM Utpala Saikia among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that women are the source of great strength and they are the quintessential force for any change in society. He said that “Kanaklata Baruah who laid down her life fighting against the British was a glaring example of the women power in the State. He observed that the women in the State possess the same strength and they would have to play a vital role in expediting the process of development in the State”.

Underlining the Prime Minister’s special initiative for girl child and women such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, PM Ujala Scheme, Swacch Bharat Mission, Sonowal said that inspired by such schemes, Assam government also took up several steps for empowerment of women. He said that the aim of the State government is to raise the stature of women in society and cited examples of appointment of Dr. Malinee Goswami as the first women vice-chancellor of Assam and retired IAS officer TY Das as the first women chief secretary of the State under his government as examples of the State government’s moves in that direction. He also said that due to the favorable environment generated by the government, today various women including film director Rima Das, sportspersons Hima Das, Lovlina Borgohain, Jamuna Boro, Angkushita Boro, etc. have made successful inroad into world platform in their respective fields.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that the State government launched various schemes such as the Arundhati scheme, Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme, Swahid Kushal Konwar Universal Old Age Pension Scheme, etc. with a view to give dignity to the women in society. He also urged the women to keep close watch for ensuring positive work culture and academic environment in the State. He also asked them to play an important role in motivating and inspiring their children to take up their studies seriously.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that the women of the State have to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood in the society. They also have to keep an eye on the fact that rumor mongers could not disrupt peace and mislead society. He further said that the Assam government is committed to safeguard the rights and interests of the indigenous people and would take all decisions in cognizance with the people of the State. He also said that his government is unwaveringly working to protect and promote the local language, culture, and tradition and there is no need for the people of the State to panic.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of the Bodo Agreement, which was signed recently and said that this has led to the successful culmination of a longstanding issue. He further informed that the Assam government in the current year would take steps for proving employment directly and indirectly to nearly one lakh youth in the State.

Minister of State (independent) for P&RD department Naba Kumar Doley said that under Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni, the State government since its launch has been able to touch the lives of more than 18 lakh households and 1,78,720 SHGs across the State have received financial benefit.