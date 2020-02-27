CM, FM to take final call on BJP-BPF alliance

Amid the continuing uncertainty over the possibility of BJP-BPF alliance for the upcoming BTC polls, the BJP Assam Pradesh has left it for CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a final decision on the issue.

The Chief Minister and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold a meeting with the BJP lawmakers on March 1 to discuss the matter and take a final call.

Assam BJP unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced this while addressing the media on Thursday.

The BJP leadership seems divided over forging an alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Elections to the 40-seat tribal council are scheduled in April. The BJP is ready to tie up with either the BPF or any other party that controls the BTC.