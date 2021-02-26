CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Hima Das & 597 SIs Of Assam Police

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially handed over appointment letter of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Dhing Express Hima Das and all the successful candidates for the post of Sub Inspectors (SI) on Friday. The ceremony was held at Sarusajai Stadium.

The ceremony was graced by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, other police officials along with imminent state ministers.

Addressing the ceremony CM Sonowal in his speech urged all the newly appointed police officers to perform their duties with integrity and honesty.

Ceremonially handing over appointment letters to ace athlete @HimaDas8 (DySP) & 597 SIs of Assam Police in Guwahati. #SIsRecruitment https://t.co/IbFrTDPbYO — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 26, 2021

CM tweeted, “I believe the newly recruited SIs will give their best in service of the people and help us create a more peaceful Assam and a smarter @assampolice. You have shown that merit is the norm for Assam and you will be glowing examples for the youth and the society”.

I believe the newly recruited SIs will give their best in service of the people and help us create a more peaceful Assam and a smarter @assampolice. You have shown that merit is the norm for Assam and you will be glowing examples for the youth and the society.#SIsRecruitment pic.twitter.com/V1h0pwiRxR — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 26, 2021

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta addressed the ceremony and said, “This is the highest number of SIs appointment in the history of Assam Police.

“60 newly recruited SIs have degrees from engineering institutes, 236 from science disciplines. A total of 597 persons will be appointed. For the first time the training will be held at the North East Police Academy.” Mahanta added.

DGP alerted all the newly appointed SI before issuing the appointment letter and said that he will take special test during the training. All SI may lose their jobs if they do not pass the test.

“Hundreds of SIs who had earlier passed the SI exam and gone for training had failed the SI exam. Later, their training period was extended. Therefore, such incidents should not be repeated this time. The DGP has special powers. With that power I will take action against them” he further stated.

Taking the honour, sprinter Hima Das thanked Chief Minister Sonowal, DGP Mahanta in her speech.

Moreover, Hima said, the decision is a huge motivation for me. I look forward to be of service to my state and my nation.